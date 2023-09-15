Sean "Diddy" Combs awarded Key to New York City in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs has keys to some pretty exclusive places and now he has one to New York City.

"The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics," Mayor Eric Adams announced to a crowd in Times Square.

Videos of Diddy played on the jumbotron for TSX Broadway on Friday, which Adams declared Diddy Day in the city.

"I want to thank you all for this honor and just recognizing me being from New York, giving me the Key to the City," said Diddy.

The event coincided with Diddy's new album, "The Love Album: Off The Grid."