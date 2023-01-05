Watch CBS News
Dexter, the inspiring dog who learned to walk on his back legs, in N.J. for Super Pet Expo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Dexter the dog teaches how to get back up
Dexter the dog teaches how to get back up 05:51

NEW YORK -- An inspiring canine is teaching us all to get back up again. 

Dexter, a 7-year-old Brittany spaniel, lost one of his front legs after getting hit by a car. He used a wheelchair for a while, but eventually learned on his own to walk on just his two back legs.

Dexter is now here for the Super Pet Expo in Edison, New Jersey, which is the largest pet show on the East Coast.

He and owner Kentee Pasek joined CBS2 in the studio, along with pet expo producer Eric Udler. 

