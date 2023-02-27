Watch CBS News
Devils land scorer Timo Meier in multi-player and pick trade with Sharks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- The New Jersey Devils acquired high-scoring forward Timo Meier in a multi-faceted trade with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The Devils received Meier, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, goalie prospect Zachary Emond and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sharks received forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 draft, and a second- and seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

San Jose will also retain 50% of Meier's salary.

Meier, a 26-year-old Swiss winger, has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. He joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock.

Meier is a pending restricted free agent who could earn up to $10 million next season.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

