NYPD swears in 10-year-old Texas boy diagnosed with terminal cancer

NEW YORK -- The NYPD swore in a boy Wednesday as part of his goal to take the oath for 100 police departments in six months.

Ten-year-old Devarjaye Daniel, who goes by DJ, from Pearland, Texas, went way past 100 departments. Wednesday's swearing-in with the NYPD is his 387th.

Not only is that feat special, but DJ is also doing this all while being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Thank you DJ for lifting us up today with your positivity, and know that the NYPD stands with you in your fight. pic.twitter.com/n9vjpOaGUe — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 20, 2022

He is swearing in to bring awareness to childhood cancer, as he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and spinal cancer.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined DJ and gave him a special NYPD pin.