Watch CBS News

NYPD swears in 10-year-old Texas boy diagnosed with terminal cancer

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

10-year-old sworn in by NYPD to raise cancer awareness 00:48

NEW YORK -- The NYPD swore in a boy Wednesday as part of his goal to take the oath for 100 police departments in six months.

Ten-year-old Devarjaye Daniel, who goes by DJ, from Pearland, Texas, went way past 100 departments. Wednesday's swearing-in with the NYPD is his 387th.

He is swearing in to bring awareness to childhood cancer, as he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and spinal cancer.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined DJ and gave him a special NYPD pin.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 9:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.