Staten Island streets renamed for NYPD detectives killed in 2003

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Staten Island streets renamed honoring 2 NYPD detectives
Staten Island streets renamed honoring 2 NYPD detectives 00:45

NEW YORK -- A street renaming was held in Staten Island on Saturday to honor two detectives killed in the line of duty.

Families of the two detectives helped unveil the signs in the Tompkinsville section. That's where, nearly 20 years ago, Det. James Nemorin and Det. Rodney Andrews were shot and killed while involved in an undercover buy-and-bust operation.

Police officials say their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"The heartbreak of their sacrifice has not faded. It will and can never be forgotten. Today we honor two men who were giants walking among us, protecting our city from evil," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The families of both officers say they are grateful for the support they've had over the years from their police families.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 7:06 PM

