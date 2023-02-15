Designer Naeem Khan celebrates 20th anniversary at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK -- He has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Kate Middleton, and recently Viola Davis and Pamela Anderson.

On the final night of New York Fashion Week, CBS2 caught up with designer Naeem Khan.

"In fashion, 20 years go by in a minute," Khan said.

Khan presented 50 glittering and sparkling new looks at his 20th anniversary show for his "House of Khan," and made sure at the end his dog was included in the fun.

But before that victory lap, the 64-year-old legendary designer shared with a VIP crowd his latest work: bold, dramatic, wearable.

"I just feel when a dress moves, and it moves by itself, where you're not even moving, I think there is such an entrance and it's so beautiful to see all that movement," Khan said.

"I had a dream and that dream when I was 14 to be a designer and to dress the first lady the United States. When your dream ... dreams come true, but you also have to work hard and you have to be dedicated to such a point that every cell of your body has to be dedicated to your job," Khan said.

"To do clothes for important people, I mean from Hollywood to royalty, the moments and what do you put them in is so important. If you look at Pamela Anderson and what she was wearing it was so appropriate, like it was taking something of her past and making it into an evening dress."

As for Viola Davis, Khan said, "Viola, amazing. All that movement and all the geometry of making that dress, all the different techniques in it, and she is such a legend."

A rose was given to every one in attendance at a show that is being described as a love-filled gift to women's fashion.

"It's about happiness. It's about living life," Khan said.

"I'm a fellow designer and I'm always just awed by his craft. Naeem understands when a woman goes out at night she wants to look glamorous and gorgeous and spectacular, and he does it every single time," Banks added.

"I think having a positive mind with having a love for life, I think it keeps you going," Khan said.

He said he still feels like that little kid in his native India, with the big dreams, who made it big after moving to New York in the 1970s.

And now, youthful excitement and constant expansion keeps driving him, with new exhibitions, new stores, and always more glamour.