Watch Live: Deputy AG says DOJ releasing more than 3 million pages of records related to Jeffrey Epstein

Washington — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday that the Justice Department is releasing more than 3 million pages of records related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche said during a news conference at the Justice Department that the release Friday will include more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, and said that in total, the Trump administration has produced roughly 3.5 million pages as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

That law, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last year, required the Justice Department to disclose all of its unclassified material related to its investigation into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell by Dec. 19.

Blanche said that the images and videos made public will include "significant redactions" to protect survivors of Epstein's crimes.

"We redacted every woman depicted in any image or video, with the exception of Maxwell," he said. "We did not redact images of any man, unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein and is serving a 20 year prison sentence.

"Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act," Blanche said. "The department has engaged in an unprecedented and extensive effort to do so."

He said that the Justice Department is submitting a final report to Congress and providing written justifications for redactions, which will be published in the Federal Register. Once those requirements are met, the Justice Department obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act "will be completed," he said.

Blanche said the Trump administration collected more than 6 million pages in response to the Epstein-related but is withholding a portion of them for various reasons, including because they contain survivors' personal information or would jeopardize an active federal investigation.

The Justice Department has so far released more than 100,000 pages of material, which have included photos, videos, court records and emails, among other documents. But Attorney General Pam Bondi and Blanche said earlier this month that the department was still reviewing more than 2 million documents that it had to make public under the law.

The department leaders said in a letter to the U.S. district court in New York, which oversaw the criminal cases against Epstein and Maxwell, that more than 500 people were tasked with reviewing and redacting the information related to Epstein. In another update to the court, Bondi and Blanche said Tuesday that they expected to publish all of the remaining material "in the near term."

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have criticized the Justice Department over its release of the documents and the scope of the disclosures after Blanche said they would be made public on a rolling basis because of the volume of material and the need to redact the personal information of survivors.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, accused the Justice Department of "openly defying the law" by refusing to disclose all of the files.

The Trump administration faced pressure from Congress and some of the president's allies to release all material from the federal probe into Epstein after the Justice Department and FBI said in a memo last July that they would not disclose any additional information about Epstein's case.

Following that revelation, lawmakers on Capitol Hill launched their own investigation into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case, and have sought and received documents and photos from Epstein's estate.