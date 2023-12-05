Deptford police captures pig, Albert Einswine, after chase in New Sharon neighborhood
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Deptford police just released a video of a very intense chase and rescue. Officers spent Tuesday afternoon searching for a runaway pig.
We hope he didn't pull a "ham" string while he was on the run.
Officers captured Albert Einswine in the area of Taynard Road and Brenner Drive.
The 4-year-old pig was released on his recognizance to his owners in the New Sharon neighborhood.
