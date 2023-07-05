Watch CBS News
Local News

Department of Transportation truck catches fire in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured into the sky Wednesday after a Department of Transportation truck caught fire in Queens.

An explosion could be heard in Hunters Point.

Sources tell CBS New York a pothole repair crew working near Long Island City was on lunch break when they saw the vehicle smoking and eventually catching fire.

A witness told CBS New York how she had trouble getting through to 911.

"I tried to call 911 and it was a busy signal," she said. "I tried to call again, was a beep tone, and then the third time was a voicemail. Then I tried to send a text message, and the text message come back saying, 'Please send the location.' I send the address, and then was like, oh, servers are very busy right now."

Sources say no transportation workers were hurt in the truck explosion.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.