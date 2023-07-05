Department of Transportation truck catches fire in Queens

NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured into the sky Wednesday after a Department of Transportation truck caught fire in Queens.

An explosion could be heard in Hunters Point.

Sources tell CBS New York a pothole repair crew working near Long Island City was on lunch break when they saw the vehicle smoking and eventually catching fire.

A witness told CBS New York how she had trouble getting through to 911.

"I tried to call 911 and it was a busy signal," she said. "I tried to call again, was a beep tone, and then the third time was a voicemail. Then I tried to send a text message, and the text message come back saying, 'Please send the location.' I send the address, and then was like, oh, servers are very busy right now."

Sources say no transportation workers were hurt in the truck explosion.