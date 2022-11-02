Watch CBS News
Department of Correction officer suffers broken nose, eye injury in attack on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- There has been another assault on a correction officer on Rikers Island.

A day after an officer was stabbed repeatedly, another suffered a broken nose and an eye injury.

The Correction Officers Benevolent Association shared a photo of the injured officer. The attack occurred Tuesday, as another officer remains hospitalized after being stabbed 15 times in the back of the head on Monday.

The union was expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update.

The city has resisted calls for a third-party administrator to run Rikers, asking a federal judge for a chance to make changes.

The city must show progress on the issue on Nov. 17.

