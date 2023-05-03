Watch CBS News
Denver police search for witnesses to road rage incident near Evans & Monaco

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Video captures insane road rage shooting incident in Denver
Video captures insane road rage shooting incident in Denver 00:55

Police in Denver are searching for witnesses to a road rage incident that happened near Evans Avenue and Monaco on Tuesday. Investigators said that a white pickup truck was seen weaving in and out of traffic, speeding at times, being chased by a black SUV. 

evans-monaco-road-rage-43vo-transfer-frame-202.jpg
Denver Police

At one point in the video, the white pickup speeds across all lanes of traffic and into oncoming traffic. That's when the driver in the SUV pulls out a gun and fires it at the white truck. The truck driver then flips around and drives back towards oncoming traffic. 

evans-monaco-road-rage-43vo-transfer-frame-537.jpg
Denver Police

Police said the incident is concerning and they're hoping to find out who the drivers are. No one was hurt in the shooting. 

evans-monaco-road-rage-43vo-transfer-frame-1309.jpg
Denver Police

Anyone with information about the road rage incident which happened about 6:45-6:50 p.m. Tuesday, is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

