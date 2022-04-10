Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park opens for 2022 season
NEW YORK -- Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park officially opens for a new season at Coney Island on Sunday.
The iconic park is celebrating it's 102nd season this year. In honor of the milestone, the first 102 visitors will receive a free ride on the Wonder Wheel.
Mayor Eric Adams will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to officially declare the Wonder Wheel open.
Luna Park reopened for the season last week.
