Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park opens for 2022 season

Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park opening for season at Coney Island

NEW YORK -- Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park officially opens for a new season at Coney Island on Sunday.

The iconic park is celebrating it's 102nd season this year. In honor of the milestone, the first 102 visitors will receive a free ride on the Wonder Wheel.

Mayor Eric Adams will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to officially declare the Wonder Wheel open.

Luna Park reopened for the season last week.