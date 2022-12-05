Watch CBS News
Local News

Demonstrators take to streets of NYC in solidarity with COVID-19 lockdown protests in China

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Washington Square Park rally in solidarity with China protesters
Washington Square Park rally in solidarity with China protesters 00:43

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in the city on Sunday in solidarity with mass anti-government protests in China.

Dozens gathered in Washington Square Park calling on China to ease up on its strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.

READ MOREAfter meeting with Xi, Biden says there "need not be a new Cold War" between U.S. and China

Organized by China, Hong Kong, Tibet activists, they're demanding the government allow public vigils commemorating victims of the draconian lockdowns. They also want all arrested protesters released.

"We are here because we're united in our collective effort to seek freedom, to seek human rights out from under the oppression of the communist Chinese party," one demonstrator said.

Last week, widespread demonstrations broke out after 10 people died in an apartment fire because firefighters were not allowed access to the building due to positive COVID cases inside.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.