Demonstrators take to streets of NYC in solidarity with COVID-19 lockdown protests in China

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in the city on Sunday in solidarity with mass anti-government protests in China.

Dozens gathered in Washington Square Park calling on China to ease up on its strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Organized by China, Hong Kong, Tibet activists, they're demanding the government allow public vigils commemorating victims of the draconian lockdowns. They also want all arrested protesters released.

"We are here because we're united in our collective effort to seek freedom, to seek human rights out from under the oppression of the communist Chinese party," one demonstrator said.

Last week, widespread demonstrations broke out after 10 people died in an apartment fire because firefighters were not allowed access to the building due to positive COVID cases inside.