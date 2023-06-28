Watch CBS News
Local News

Democrats make history in primary day election in Westchester County

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

New York Primary results: Looks like a big win for Yusef Salaam in Harlem
New York Primary results: Looks like a big win for Yusef Salaam in Harlem 04:07

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. - Primary Day 2023 was one for the history books in Westchester County. 

Democrats in New York's third, seventh and eighth largest cities all made history with their choices. 

In Yonkers, Democrats chose incumbent Mike Spano over two challengers by a wide margin. He got 68% of the primary vote, making history by putting Spano on a path to an unprecedented fourth term. 

"The establishment seems to have prevailed in yesterday's primary. The candidates that were endorsed by the Democratic party were the one's who won," said Mount Pleasant Democratic Chair Tom Abinanti. 

Abinanti held office for two decades. He pointed out that in Mount Vernon, the party endorsed first-term incumbent Shawyn Patterson-Howard. She topped 70% of the vote, defeating former acting Mayor Andre Wallace, breaking an historic losing streak. 

It is an impressive win for Shawyn Patterson-Howard. Sitting Democratic mayors in Mount Vernon have lost four consecutive primaries: In 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

"They know what they have with the incumbent mayor. They seem satisfied with her. So they're gonna give her another chance to complete the promises she made when she ran the first time," Abinanti said. 

There will be a new face in the mayor's office in New Rochelle. Yadira Ramos-Herbert, with Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage, can become the city's first woman and person of color to serve as mayor, winning the Democratic primary with 63% of the vote against Damon Maher. 

"The U.S. is a place where immigrants come in, get absorbed into the community, and they take leadership roles  We've been expecting some of those with a Latin background to come forward," Abinanti said. 

Spano and Ramos-Herbert will face Republican opposition in the fall, while the Mount Vernon mayor has a clear path to a second term, unopposed. 

Tony Aiello
tony-aiello-small-2019.png

Tony Aiello serves as a CBS2 general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.