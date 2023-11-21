Democrat declares victory in Westchester County supervisor's race decided by 3 votes

ARMONK, N.Y. -- Two weeks after Election Day, there has been a surprising end to a hotly contested supervisor's race in an affluent Westchester County suburb.

Several voters submitted absentee ballots, but then told a judge they should not be counted.

"I respect the people who voted for me and I respect the people who voted against me," Democrat Joe Rende said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Just 1 vote separates apparent winner and loser in town supervisor election in New York City suburb

Rende knows the number of those people is pretty much equal. He is declaring victory in the race for supervisor of North Castle by just three votes -- 1,585 to 1,582 -- over Republican Barbara DiGiacinto.

"Every vote counts, absolutely, yeah," Rende said.

Well, in this race, some votes weren't counted. Four people who submitted absentee ballots last week asked a judge to throw them out. Two of the ballots belonged to children of the town clerk. One was submitted by the daughter of current Supervisor Michael Schiliro.

Rende and his lawyers said they were ready to prove those absentee voters didn't actually live in North Castle. The court fight ended when the absentees told Judge Nancy Quinn Koba their ballots should not be counted.

"It is best for everyone to withdraw those ballots and I was happy that they saw that," Rende said.

So after a bitter election, Rende says he doesn't want frosty relations at town hall. The Republican he defeated will still be on the town board.

"Once we get through the holiday season, things will heal a little bit, and by the time I'm officially sworn in, we can sit down and work together. That's what I look forward to doing," Rende said.

North Castle politics were tense this year. The outgoing Democratic supervisor crossed party lines to endorse the Republican.