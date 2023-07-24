Delta flight from Italy to New York City diverted due to severe weather

Delta flight bound for JFK from Milan diverted due to hail storm

NEW YORK -- A Delta flight bound for New York City from Italy was diverted Monday due to severe weather.

Delta says Flight 185 was headed from Milan to John F. Kennedy International Airport when it was forced to land in Rome.

We're told a hail storm is to blame and the aircraft suffered damage to its nose and near the wings.

Delta says all passengers and crew got off the plane safely.