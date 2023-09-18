Delmonico's, piece of NYC history, reopens after 3-year pandemic closure

NEW YORK -- The New York City cultural and culinary landmark Delmonico's reopened Monday following a three-year closure from the COVID pandemic.

City officials say Delmonico's was the first fine dining restaurant in the city when it opened in 1837 on Beaver Street. It has since survived the Prohibition Era, September 11th and Hurricane Sandy.

Over the years, it was known for hosting influential patrons, like Mark Twain, Oscar Wilde, J.P. Morgan and Jacob Riis.

Max Tucci's grandfather was one of the original owners, and now he's a third generation partner.

"Delmonico's is older than the Statue of Liberty, it is older than the Brooklyn Bridge, it is older than Grand Central," he said Monday.

Some of the historic artwork architecture have been restored for people to see inside the restaurant today.