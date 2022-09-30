Caught on camera: Suspect steals deliveryman's e-bike in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a deliveryman in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released surveillance video of Sunday night's incident on Dumont Avenue in East New York.
A 53-year-old man was making a delivery when a man demanded money.
Police say the suspect then grabbed the man's keys and took off with his e-bike, valued at $1,700.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.