Caught on camera: Suspect steals deliveryman's e-bike in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a deliveryman in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video of Sunday night's incident on Dumont Avenue in East New York.

WANTED ROBBERY: On 9/25/22 @ 8:00 PM 739 Dumont Ave @NYPD75PCT the unknown individual approached the victim simulating a weapon & forcibly removed property from the victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5i6ws pic.twitter.com/VmQn0Cp0pP — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 30, 2022

A 53-year-old man was making a delivery when a man demanded money.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the man's keys and took off with his e-bike, valued at $1,700.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.