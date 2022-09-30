Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Suspect steals deliveryman's e-bike in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man accused of stealing e-bike from deliveryman in Brooklyn
Man accused of stealing e-bike from deliveryman in Brooklyn 00:23

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a deliveryman in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video of Sunday night's incident on Dumont Avenue in East New York.

A 53-year-old man was making a delivery when a man demanded money.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the man's keys and took off with his e-bike, valued at $1,700.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

