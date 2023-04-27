Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Delivery driver punched in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on delivery driver in Brooklyn
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on delivery driver in Brooklyn 00:34

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a delivery driver in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the 67-year-old victim walking on Willoughby Street around 7 a.m.

That's when police say the suspect punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on a car, then the pavement.

Witnesses say the victim is a Boar's Head deliveryman.

"He parked his car on the corner and he started to walk. When he passed in front of the store, the guy hit him," the witness said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

