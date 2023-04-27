Caught on camera: Delivery driver punched in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on delivery driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a delivery driver in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the 67-year-old victim walking on Willoughby Street around 7 a.m.

That's when police say the suspect punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on a car, then the pavement.

Witnesses say the victim is a Boar's Head deliveryman.

"He parked his car on the corner and he started to walk. When he passed in front of the store, the guy hit him," the witness said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.