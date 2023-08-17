More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled after 23 fires, including brands GE and Kenmore

Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards 01:00

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers including models by brand names GE and Kenmore have been recalled because of a risk of fire and burns.

The units were manufactured by Gree USA, the U.S. arm of a Chinese appliance company, have been linked to 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents. Gree recalled the dehumidifiers because the devices can "overheat, smoke and catch fire," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The recall covers 1.56 million units sold under a variety of top brand names at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart from 2011 through 2014. The dehumidifiers, which have caused $168,000 in property damage, should be immediately unplugged, the agency said.

"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund," the CPSC said in a notice to consumers.

The recall covers 42 models sold under brand names including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. It's the latest recall of Gree dehumidifiers, with the CPSC noting that previous recalls had been issued by the company in 2013, 2014 and 2016, with four deaths potentially linked to the devices due to house fires that may have been caused by the appliances.

Earlier this year, a California court sentenced Gree USA to pay a $500,000 criminal fine for failing to notify the CPSC that millions of dehumidifiers it sold to U.S. consumers were defective and could catch fire.

How to get a refund

Owners of any of the recalled dehumidifiers should visit this Gree website and click on the "US Consumer Information Collection" link that appears at the bottom of the page below the model numbers to obtain a refund. You'll be prompted to enter your email in order to be placed on a 6-8 week waiting list to receive information on how to register for the recall to obtain a recall, according to Gree.

Consumers who believe the company is being non-responsive to their refund request, can notify the CPSC of the situation using the Recall Complaint Form available here.

The dehumidifiers sold for between $110 and $400.

Recalled Dehumidifier Models

Kenmore



Model number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

GE



Model number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

SoleusAir

Model number Capacity GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-70E-2L3 70-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB 70-pint

Norpole