Watch CBS News

Police: 12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer Park

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer Park 00:26

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun.

Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was struck with a pellet in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.

They say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The same car was described in another incident about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.