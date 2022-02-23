Police: 12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer Park
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun.
Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was struck with a pellet in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.
They say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan.
The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The same car was described in another incident about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.
