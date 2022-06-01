"Death of a Salesman" returns to Broadway this fall with Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke

Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" hitting Broadway this fall

NEW YORK -- Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" is coming to Broadway this fall.

The revival, starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke, will begin performances Sept. 19 at the Hudson Theatre.

Pierce and Clarke appeared in a recent production in London and will reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman.

The production will also star Tony Award winner Andre de Shields.

"Death of a Salesman" is a limited run on Broadway for 17 weeks only.