Watch CBS News
Entertainment

"Death of a Salesman" returns to Broadway this fall with Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" hitting Broadway this fall
Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" hitting Broadway this fall 00:24

NEW YORK -- Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" is coming to Broadway this fall.

The revival, starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke, will begin performances Sept. 19 at the Hudson Theatre.

Pierce and Clarke appeared in a recent production in London and will reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman.

The production will also star Tony Award winner Andre de Shields.

"Death of a Salesman" is a limited run on Broadway for 17 weeks only.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 7:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.