"Death of a Salesman" returns to Broadway this fall with Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke
NEW YORK -- Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" is coming to Broadway this fall.
The revival, starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke, will begin performances Sept. 19 at the Hudson Theatre.
Pierce and Clarke appeared in a recent production in London and will reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman.
The production will also star Tony Award winner Andre de Shields.
"Death of a Salesman" is a limited run on Broadway for 17 weeks only.
