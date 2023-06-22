Deal reached to save historic United Order of Tents mansion in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A deal was reached Wednesday to save the historic United Order of Tents in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

CBS2 first told you about the mansion in February. It belongs to the Secret Benevolent Society founded by formerly enslaved African American women.

The group fell into financial hardship and couldn't afford to restore the building.

City Councilman Justin Brannan says a deal has been reached with the city's Finance Department and the Legal Aid Society to save the mansion from being demolished.