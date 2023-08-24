2 people killed in wrong way crash on Whitestone Expressway in Queens

Deadly wrong way crash shuts down Whitestone Expressway

NEW YORK -- The Whitestone Expressway has reopened after a deadly wrong way crash shut down the southbound lanes this morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the expressway near Ulmer Street.

Police said a black Honda Pilot was traveling the wrong way and struck a Honda HRE.

The 45-year-old driver of the Honda HRE was killed, along with a 25-year-old man in the Honda Pilot.

A 35-year-old woman from the Honda Pilot is also in critical condition, and a 26-year-old man was ejected but is in stable condition.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area for the morning commute as the investigation continues.