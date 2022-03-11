Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was shot and killed after being chased into a deli overnight in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was found inside the deli with gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there's no word on the suspect or a possible motive.