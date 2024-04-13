Watch CBS News
Two killed, 3 injured as car crashes into elevated subway column in the Bronx

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and three were injured Saturday when a car crashed into an elevated subway column in the Bronx. 

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Fordham Road. 

According to police, a BMW struck a Nissan, then crashed into the subway column. 

The BMW driver, 23, and passenger, 20, died at the scene. 

The Nissan driver, 36, and two passengers, 27 and 26, were hospitalized in stable condition. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. 

