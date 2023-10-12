Cyclists rally to demand New York City take action to stop fatal bike accidents
NEW YORK -- Dozens of cyclists took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday to demand Mayor Eric Adams take action to stop bike fatalities.
Twenty-six people have been killed while riding their bikes in New York City so far this year.
The cyclists gathered in Washington Square Park and held a vigil for the victims.
Organizers say the city is on track to have the second deadliest year for cyclists on record.
