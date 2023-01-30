Dead whale discovered on Lido Beach in Nassau County

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- A dead whale was discovered Monday on a Long Island beach.

Chopper 2 flew over Lido Beach in Nassau County, where officials were responding to an area just south of Woodhail Street.

It's unclear what will happen next, in terms of marine officials coming to examine the whale. From there, local officials will have to deal with removing the whale.