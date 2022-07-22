Dead great white shark recovered on Southampton beach

Body of great white shark washes ashore in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- State officials have recovered the body of a great white shark that washed ashore in Southampton.

It was found Thursday on the beach off of Dune Road.

Officials believe it's the same shark found Wednesday on a beach in Quogue before waves washed it away.

It was about 6.5 feet long and weighed about 250 pounds.

It's unclear how the shark died.