Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead great white shark recovered on Southampton beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Body of great white shark washes ashore in Southampton
Body of great white shark washes ashore in Southampton 00:17

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- State officials have recovered the body of a great white shark that washed ashore in Southampton.

It was found Thursday on the beach off of Dune Road.

Officials believe it's the same shark found Wednesday on a beach in Quogue before waves washed it away.

It was about 6.5 feet long and weighed about 250 pounds.

It's unclear how the shark died.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.