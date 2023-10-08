DC United beats NYCFC 2-0 as both teams fail to qualify for playoffs

WASHINGTON — Mateusz Klich scored late in the first half, Chris Durkin added a second-half goal and D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday as both teams saw playoff hopes end.

DC United (10-14-10), whose regular season ends, fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. NYCFC (8-11-14) saw its postseason hopes end with the loss.

DC United took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Klich scored for a fourth time this season, unassisted in the 45th minute.

Durkin stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 62nd minute.

Alex Bono totaled five saves to earn the clean sheet in his ninth start of the season for DC United. Matt Freese saved four shots in his ninth start for NYCFC.

NYCFC has just one victory in its last 20 road matches in all competitions, dating to last season. The club saw a six-match unbeaten run (3-0-3) end.

DC United has missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season, tying a club record set from 2008-11.