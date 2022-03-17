Sleep expert says U.S. should stick with standard time as Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Future of Daylight Saving Time lies with House of Representatives

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- After more than 100 years of springing forward and falling back, changing our clocks may be history.

The future of Daylight Saving Time now lies in the hands of the House of Representatives after the Senate voted to make it permanent.

"I wish I had my hour back," Philadelphia resident Dwight Bazemore said. "I was hurtin' so bad."

Bazemore told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock he's still feeling the effects of "springing forward" Sunday.

"Let's be consistent," he said.

The Senate feels the same, voting unanimously Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

"So there's nothing more important going on in this country?" one man said.

Perhaps losing an hour of sleep Sunday placed this hot button at the top of the pile.

"Time change is hard on the body," said Dr. Doug Kirsch, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. "I think that that is a step in the right direction."

Kirsch says Daylight Saving Time shouldn't be the permanent solution. We should stick with standard time. He adds understanding biology is important when making decisions that involve circadian rhythm.

"Our biology dictates that we do best as humans for sleeping when it's light in the morning and when it's dark at nighttime," he said.

Thus, with standard time permanently in place, Kirsch says, "Science suggests we will sleep better and thus be healthier, more awake, less errors, less accidents."

Despite doctors' sound advice, most say keep it lighter later.

"I'm a morning person," Nutley resident Michael O'Neill said.

His mother, Dolores, disagrees and says let the sun set late.

"Do you sleep better at night?" Murdock asked.

"No, but that goes with the territory," Dolores O'Neill said, gesturing at her face.

"I love it ... I don't get so depressed," Union Beach resident Frances Benetatos said.

Folks say enough of the back and forth with the clocks.

"Absolutely ridiculous, nature didn't design it that way," one person said.

"Keep it steady," another person said.

Time will tell.

If the House votes in favor of making Daylight Saving Time permanent and President Biden signs off, this fall will be the last time we will "fall back."