Colorful preparations for Day of the Dead celebrations underway in the West Village

NEW YORK -- As we mark Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting an upcoming holiday that brings pride and joy to Mexican Americans.

CBS New York's Lisa Rozner checked out the colorful preparations already underway for the Day of the Dead.

Francisco Blanco, executive chef at Ixta on the Bowery, pours his heart and soul into meals like chicken mole, a favorite of his late grandmother Francisca.

"There's no specific dishes to cook for Dia de Los Muertos. It's what they love," he said. "She used to love the playuda -- that's a traditional Oaxcan dish -- and she used to love seafood."

Every year, he honors her during Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The idea is to welcome back the souls of the departed to feast, drink and dance.

At an "ofrenda," or home altar, are photos of late loved ones with their favorite meals alongside sentimental items and symbolic foods.

An ofrenda will be set up at Jajaja on Carmine Street in the West Village.

"We call it 'altar de muertos.' For us as Mexicans, it means a lot," Jajaja manager Mario Briones said.

In Mexico, some municipalities observe the holiday for up to a week, but it's most commonly celebrated Nov. 1.

Briones says the spirits rejoin the family for 24 hours, and the next day, those meals at the ofrenda have no flavor.

"That's the proof they were actually with us," he said.

"You personally experienced it?" Rozner asked.

"Yeah, as a kid, you just grab the bread, it doesn't taste like nothing. It's weird," Briones said.

Jajaja executive chef Ricardo Coles remembers his grandma, father and mother this day. He showed us the nearly two dozen ingredients that go into his family's mole recipe.

He will have an "ofrenda" at home.

"I feel like fiesta," he said.

He says marigolds are also typically part of the display. Because of their bright color and potent fragrance, they are thought to attract the dead to the ofrenda prepared for them.

Ixta created a marigold drink for the celebration.

"We're going to have a very festive day on Sunday the 29th ... Live entertainment, face painting," said Ixta manager Jean Pierre.

Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, families can experience the one-hour piano musical "Day of the Dead LIVE!" at Brooklyn Art Haus.

"It's nice to remember life is a gift," Briones said. "We're going to be painting faces. We're going to have food ... We love when people want to feel our culture."

He says all are invited to bring their own pictures to the ofrenda as well.

On Oct. 29, Ixta will have a Dia de los Muertos brunch from noon to 5 p.m., featuring a fire dancer, face paintings and a mariachi band. To RSVP, email anthony@ixtany.com.

For more information on Jajaja's celebrations, click here.