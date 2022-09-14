3 firefighters, 3 others hurt in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were hurt Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

It happened on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.

The deputy chief on scene told CBS2 firefighters rescued three people, who were then taken to a local hospital.

Three firefighters were also hurt, two with minor injuries. The extent of the third firefighter's injuries is not clear.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.