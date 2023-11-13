David Letterman throwing sweepstakes to win the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee

Your chance to win "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee

NEW YORK -- David Letterman is giving away the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee.

A donation of $10 or more will enter you into the sweepstakes, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

The winner will also receive a free trip to New York City for a meeting with Letterman and his band leader, Paul Shaffer.

CLICK HERE to enter the contest.