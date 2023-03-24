Daryl Campbell, known as Taxstone, convicted in deadly shooting at Irving Plaza music venue

NEW YORK -- Hip Hop personality Daryl Campbell has been convicted in the deadly shooting of a body guard inside a music venue in Manhattan.

Campbell, a former rapper known as Taxstone, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and weapons violations in the 2016 killing of 33-year-old Ronald McPhatter.

Campbell opened fire inside the Irving Plaza music venue, targeting rival rapper Roland Collins, better known by his stage name Troy Ave. The two men had been involved in a feud.

Collins and two others were injured, and McPhatter, who was working as a body guard, was killed.

Campbell will be sentenced in April.