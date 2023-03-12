Watch CBS News
Darren Drake, killed in 2017 West Side bike path terror attack, honored in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- A victim of the 2017 West Side terror attack was honored Sunday in New Jersey.

The family of Darren Drake gathered in New Milford to commemorate Drake's life.

He was one of eight people who died when a driver plowed through a bike path along the Hudson River. Twelve others were hurt.

Sunday's honor comes as the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, awaits a verdict in the penalty phase of his trial. He was convicted last month in the attack.

"I want justice. I thought about this soo many times. So many times I thought about this. I just want to see them come to a decision," father James T. Drake said.

The Drake family also honored those involved with the Darren Drake Foundation, which was created to support the learning and development of individuals pursuing vocational careers.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 6:49 PM

