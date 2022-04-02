Watch CBS News

Danueal Drayton extradited to New York to face charges in murder of Queens nurse Samantha Stewart

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man accused of killing a Queens nurse after meeting on a dating app has been extradited to New York to face charges.

Danueal Drayton, 31, is being held in California on an unrelated crime.

The Queens District Attorney has charged Drayton with murder and sexual assault.

Investigators say 29-year-old Samantha Stewart was found strangled at her home in Jamaica in 2018 after a date with Drayton.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

First published on April 1, 2022 / 9:33 PM

