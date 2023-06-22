Daniel Vogelbach's 3 RBIs, Pete Alonso's homer not enough as Astros outslug Mets

HOUSTON -- Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick hit two-run homers to help the Houston Astros outlast the New York Mets 10-8 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

"We definitely needed to start playing better and I thought we played well yesterday and then found a way to win today," Bregman said.

Houston fell behind 4-2 early after a subpar start by Cristian Javier. McCormick's home run came in a four-run third inning that put the Astros on top. The Mets tied it in the top of the fourth, but the Astros went ahead for good by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Diaz's home run.

Daniel Vogelbach had a season-high three hits with three RBIs, and Pete Alonso hit his 23rd homer as the Mets dropped a second straight game after winning the series opener 11-1.

"We're going to get out of it," Vogelbach said. "We're going to go on a winning streak. I don't know when that is. I wish I could tell you when. But I truly believe it's going to happen and we're going to get right back to where everyone believes we should be."

Mauricio Dubón doubled with one out in the fourth and scored on a two-out single by Bregman to put the Astros up 7-6. Diaz sent the next pitch from Dominic Leone (2-2) into left-center for his third homer in five games to make it 9-6.

Francisco Lindor led off the sixth with a double before Alonso's homer got the Mets within 1. The Mets had a runner on second with two outs in the inning when Corey Julks made a nifty, diving grab on a ball hit by Brett Baty to left field to preserve the lead.

Houston added some insurance in the seventh when Julks, who had two RBIs, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Martín Maldonado. Pitcher Adam Ottavino raced in to grab the ball, but his throw home was high, causing catcher Omar Narváez to jump to make the catch while Julks slid under him safely.

Javier struggled with command, allowing four hits and four runs with a career-high five walks in just 2 1/3 innings.

Manager Dusty Baker was at a loss as to why Javier couldn't locate his pitches Wednesday.

"I don't know, he was high, high and more high," Baker said. "And we were hoping that he would get it so I wouldn't have to go with my bullpen so early. But he never got it."

Phil Maton (1-2) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Baker credited Framber Valdez with helping Houston's to Wednesday's win after the left-hander saved the bullpen Tuesday night by throwing eight innings.

"Framber is the MVP of the game because the innings he gave us last night put us in position to have a relatively fresh bullpen and then we could go full bullpen (Wednesday)," Baker said.

New York starter Tylor Megill got just one out in the third before being replaced after yielding four hits and five runs -- four earned -- with four walks.

"Offensively we're doing pretty good," manager Buck Showalter said. "We just needed to have a better pitching effort today to take advantage of them and we didn't get it. Eight runs, you like your chances."

The Astros had runners at second and third with one out in the third when Julks singled to score them both to tie it at 4-all and end Megill's day.

Leone took over and there were two outs in the inning when McCormick launched his homer to right-center to put the Astros up 6-4.

New York tied it in the fourth when Vogelbach drove in two with a single.

Javier struggled from the start, walking leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo before plunking Starling Marte. He walked Lindor to load the bases, but Alonso grounded into a double play that left Nimmo out at home. Alonso was out on the play because he ran out of the baseline.

A third walk of the inning, this one by Tommy Pham, loaded the bases again, but Javier escaped the jam by retiring Jeff McNeil on a popup.

Dubón doubled with one out in the first and Kyle Tucker reached on catcher's interference. Megill then threw a wild pitch to advance the batters. A second wild pitch scored Dubón and left Tucker at third.

Bregman singled to score Tucker and make it 2-0.

Marte drove in 2 with a double on an ankle-high pitch to left field with one out in the second to tie it at 2-all. The Mets took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Lindor.

Another walk by Pham started the third and he stole second with one out. An RBI double by Vogelbach scored Pham to push the lead to 4-2 and chase Javier.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation) threw 17 pitches off the mound Wednesday in his second bullpen session since he was injured April 30.

WHO'S ON FIRST?

Dubón made his first career appearance at first base with José Abreu getting the day off. Dubón filled in at second for Jose Altuve to start the season and also has appeared in left field and at shortstop this year.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off Thursday before Houston opens a series at the Dodgers on Friday night and New York starts one at Philadelphia.