Daniel Craig to appear at Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Actor Daniel Craig is coming to New Jersey. 

He's going to be a guest of honor at the Montclair Film Festival next month. 

The former James Bond star will appear in a special conversation with Late Show host Stephen Colbert. 

The festival will also include a special showing of Craig's new movie, the murder mystery "Glass Onion," which is the sequel to "Knives Out."

Craig's conversation is set for Oct. 28. 

Montclair Film members can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale later this week. 

September 14, 2022

