Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante seen driving van reported stolen by Pennsylvania farm, police say

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer still at large Convicted murderer still at large after escape from Pennsylvania prison 00:22

Authorities reported another possible sighting Sunday morning of the escaped Pennsylvania prison inmate who for 11 days has evaded search teams while on the run.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was convicted of first-degree murder, escaped from Chester County Prison in West Chester, about an hour from Philadelphia by car, at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 34-year-old has been seen several times since then, by physical witnesses and on surveillance tapes, according to police.

The latest potential sighting happened during the early hours of Sunday morning, when a Ring camera in East Pikeland Township recorded footage of a man wearing a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt, who is believed to be Cavalcante, the Upper Providence Township Police Department said in a news release. The police department shared several images taken from the Ring camera.

There was an increased police presence in Upper Providence Township on Sunday, according to the department. Authorities asked people in the area to "remain inside and lock your vehicles and homes." People have been encouraged to check their own surveillance devices and call 911 to report any other potential sightings of Cavalcante.

The man seen on a Ring camera in East Pikeland Township early Sunday morning is believed to be the escapee Danelo Cavalcante, according to Upper Providence Township Police. Upper Providence Township Police

As CBS Philadelphia reported, the man seen early Sunday on the Ring camera appeared to be dressed in green pants similar to a prison uniform, as well as white sneakers. Unlike previous images released of Cavalcante, the man in surveillance footage from East Pikeland Township is clean shaven without a beard or mustache.

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit attached to the roof, according to Pennsylvania state troopers. The vehicle has been reported as stolen by Baily's Dairy, a farm in West Chester.

"Danelo Cavalcante is operating a 2020 White Ford Transit (van) bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818. The van has a refrigeration unit on the top. The vehicle is reported stolen by Baily's Dairy," the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted on Sunday. "Law Enforcement agencies nationwide has been advised."

Danelo Cavalcante is operating a 2020 White Ford Transit (van) bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818. The van has a refrigeration unit on the top. The vehicle is reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy. Law Enforcement agencies nationwide has been advised. — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) September 10, 2023

Before the newest possible sighting in East Pikeland Township, Cavalcante was last seen Friday in two separate sightings within the area of Longwood Gardens, which is densely wooded, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Saturday. Law enforcement had been focusing their search in that area after previous sightings suggested Cavalcante may have been hiding there, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian national who is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and speaks some English as well, authorities said. He was convicted of first-degree murder in August and sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend in April 2021. Cavalcante is also wanted in connection with a homicide in Brazil. Officers said in the days following his escape that they had already investigated two burglaries while searching for Cavalcante. He is believed to have stolen various items, including a backpack and a duffel bag, from a home or car early last week.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance footage that showed Cavalcante using a crab-walk to climb the prison wall until he disappeared from view, escaping from the excercise yard on the property to the roof. That is the same route that another inmate, Igor Bolte, used to escape from the prison on May 19, officials said.