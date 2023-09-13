Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante captured after 2-week manhunt, Pennsylvania police say

The two-week search for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison ended Wednesday after Danelo Cavalcante was captured, police said. The Pennsylvania State Police said they would hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. ET announcing details of the capture.

Authorities said Tuesday Cavalcante stole a rifle from a Chester County garage and evaded shots fired by the homeowner as he fled the scene. Cavalcante, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison in West Chester at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 31.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.