Prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante captured after 2-week manhunt, Pennsylvania police say

By Stephen Smith

/ CBS News

The two-week search for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison ended Wednesday after Danelo Cavalcante was captured, police said. The Pennsylvania State Police said they would hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. ET announcing details of the capture.

Authorities said Tuesday Cavalcante stole a rifle from a Chester County garage and evaded shots fired by the homeowner as he fled the scene. Cavalcante, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison in West Chester at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 31.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 8:35 AM

