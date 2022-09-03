NYPD: Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, arrested for series of Manhattan sex assaults

NEW YORK -- The NYPD arrested a man wanted for sex crimes against at least three women in Manhattan.

Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was taken into custody early Saturday morning and charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching.

"Since a woman was attacked and groped in Manhattan in June, [NYPD Special Victims Unit] detectives have been searching for the man responsible. Their work linked the suspect to three more incidents in that borough and the arrest this morning of a 20-year-old man who is now charged with sex abuse," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Twitter.

Police were investigating three incidents dating back to June 28 in which a man ran up to women and inappropriately touched them.

A 22-year-old woman reported the man pulled her blouse and touched her breast. A 30-year-old woman said the man stopped in front of her and grabbed her pelvis. A 33-year-old woman said the man pulled up her dress, tore her underwear and touched her.

The victims all refused medical attention, according to police.