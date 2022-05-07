18-year-old mother Damaris Maravilla found dead in Brooklyn, boyfriend Dylan Diaz charged with murder

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.

CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.

Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.

She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up.

"I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father.

Shocked, he says, when he was told by police she was lifeless on a bed with signs of blunt force trauma.

Dylan Diaz has been arrested and charged with murder. The 26-year-old is described by relatives as Damaris' boyfriend and the father of her baby boy.

Maravilla's father says he does not know the motive or the exact cause of death. He says his family always relied on his daughter's determination and positive attitude.

"She likes to fix the house. She liked to do everything perfect," Maravilla said. "She used to do nails. She loved it. She told me, 'Dad, I want to do training to do nails.' I said, 'Why not?'"

Kamrugg Jaman works in a nearby deli and says the victim was one of his favorite customers.

"We feel very sad," he said. "She is very good lady. She's very friendly ... Yesterday when I hear the news, me and my boss, we say, 'Oh my god.'"

One neighbor said he had been concerned for Maravilla's safety, claiming she had told him she was in an abusive relationship.

"I just spoke to her and it hurts," neighbor Miguel Troche said.

He says he could tell there was trouble between Diaz and Maravilla.

"Just saw her yesterday and I told her, if the baby needs anything, let me know. If you ever want to get away from this guy, I can help you," Troche said.

Maravilla's siblings established a GoFundMe page to accept donations to help with funeral expenses.