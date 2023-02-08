Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA's Alan Page Community Action award for fundraising efforts

Damar Hamlin honored for community service Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

A little over a month after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game and collapsed on the field, the NFL players' union doctor has expressed high hopes for the future of Hamlin's football career.

"I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," said Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, on Sirius XM Doctor Radio's "Heart to Heart" on Wednesday. The optimistic prognosis came after a caller asked Dr. Mayer whether he thought Hamlin would ever play again.

This is the first time a medical professional has indicated that Hamlin could return to the field, reported Yahoo! Sports.

On Wednesday, Hamlin was also awarded the NFL players association's highest honor, the 2023 Alan Page Community Action Award, which "recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown." Hamlin will receive $100,000 to go toward the charity of his choice.

A GoFundMe page for Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation has raised over $9 million in charitable donations from nearly 250,000 donors. The page "received renewed support" after Hamlin's hospitalization, read an update on the fundraising profile.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin's heartbeat was restored after suffering on-field cardiac arrest before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remained there for nine days before returning to Buffalo for further medical treatment.

Hamlin released his first public remarks since the life-threatening incident on Jan. 29, when he thanked his fans and medical professionals. He has not made any comments on whether he expects to return to the NFL.

"What happened to me on 'Monday Night Football,' I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world," he said during the award ceremony on Wednesday.

"Now I'm able to give to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most. And that's always been my dream," he added. "That's always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for."