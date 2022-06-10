8-year-old Daisy Moore is superintendent of White Plains schools for a day

White Plains third grader gets to be superintendent for a day

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Friday was a busy day for a White Plains third grader.

She held meetings, made decisions, and checked in on employees. CBS2's Tony Aiello tagged along as the 8-year-old served as superintendent for the day.

Her feet didn't touch the floor, still Daisy Moore looked ready to fill the seat of power.

"I wanted to spend the day with Dr. Ricca and have fun with him - and miss school," she said.

The fun was mixed with serious business, including a meeting with assistant superintendents, and a big decision on the design for next year's gift to incoming kindergarten students.

Acting Superintendent Moore also recommended a policy change for her school library.

"We only get to choose two books out. So maybe when you're in third grade, you can take out as many books as you want, or at least more than two," she said.

She certainly brought energy to the job, skipping up the stairs during a visit to Post Road Elementary, and visiting Mr. Cromer's classroom, where schoolmates prepared a skit for their VIP visitor.

"Listen, I'm worried. You see the energy and the excitement in Daisy. I have a feeling I might need to dust off my resume," said White Plains Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca.

"Still don't where her career will take her, but she's very creative and she's very decisive and I think those are probably two things you need to be a superintendent," said Daisy's mother, Aja Moore.

"Yeah, I might. I might become a teacher," Daisy said.

Not-so-large and in charge, Daisy enjoyed her day in the big chair.