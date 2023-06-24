Dabar Bethlehem Cathedral in Queens hosts gun buyback, no questions asked, on Saturday

Gun buyback at Dabar Bethlehem Church in Queens

Gun buyback at Dabar Bethlehem Church in Queens

Gun buyback at Dabar Bethlehem Church in Queens

NEW YORK -- Dabar Bethlehem Cathedral in Queens is hosting a gun buyback - no questions asked - on Saturday.

The church is on 98th Avenue in Queens Village.

Handguns and assault rifles can be turned in for $200 cash cards and iPads. Standard rifles, shotguns and air guns can be traded for $25 each.

The gun buyback starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.