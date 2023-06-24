Dabar Bethlehem Cathedral in Queens hosts gun buyback, no questions asked, on Saturday
NEW YORK -- Dabar Bethlehem Cathedral in Queens is hosting a gun buyback - no questions asked - on Saturday.
The church is on 98th Avenue in Queens Village.
Handguns and assault rifles can be turned in for $200 cash cards and iPads. Standard rifles, shotguns and air guns can be traded for $25 each.
The gun buyback starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
