Cycle for Survival raising money to beat rare and pediatric cancers

Cycle for Survival riding to beat rare and pediatric cancers

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across the country are riding stationary bikes to raise money for Cycle for Survival.

It's a movement to beat rare cancers, including brain, pancreatic, ovarian and stomach cancers, as well as pediatric cancers.

All of the money raised goes to rare cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Since the movement started in 2007, it has raised more than $370 million.

We spoke with 9-year-old Reid Moritz and his mom about their journey with a very rare brain tumor and how much the support means for their family.

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock will be at this weekend's event at Equinox Bryant Park.

Registration is closed, but supporters can still come watch and have a chance to donate.