Customer shot trying to stop robbery at Upper West Side smoke shop

NEW YORK - A Good Samaritan was shot while trying to stop a robbery at a smoke shop on the Upper West Side.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday inside the Lincoln Convenience Smoke Shop near the corner of 72nd Street and Broadway.

Police said four men were robbing the store when the 29-year-old customer intervened. One suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the foot.

The robbers fled the scene with cash taken from the store.

The victim is expected to be OK.

