Broadway stars take the stage in Times Square for benefit concert

NEW YORK -- Broadway stars took the stage Saturday for a one-of-a-kind benefit concert in the heart of Times Square.

The One Night Only concert is part of the Curtain Up Broadway Festival.

Guests were asked to make a donation to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in performing arts and entertainment.

The festival's finale concert takes place 11 a.m. Sunday in Duffy Square, rain or shine.

For more information, visit timessquarenyc.org/curtain-up.