Man fatally shot at Brooklyn playground

NEW YORK -- A man was fatally shot at a playground in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officers were sent to St. Andrew's Playground in Crown Heights just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 11:12 PM

